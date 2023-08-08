NJ Corrections Officer Dies While Working At Youth Facility, Campaign Says

Senior Correctional Police Officer Emiliano Serrano, of Camden, died on Sunday, Aug 6. He worked in Burlington County.

A Marine Corps veteran, Serrano died at work, a GoFundMe page said, but the exact circumstances of his death were unclear.

Serrano began his NJDOC career in 2007. He was assigned to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility, where he served with honor, according to the department.

"He will be greatly missed," the department said on Facebook.

His mother will be looking over his two sons and will need some assistance with funeral expenses and care of his children, according to the GoFundMe.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.