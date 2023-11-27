NJ Cops ID Triple Murder Victims, Suspect (Update)

Om Brahmbhatt, 23, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Dilipkumar Brahmbhatt, 72, Yashkumar Brahmbhatt, 38, and Bindu Brahmbhatt, 72, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Ciccone and South Plainfield Police Chief Peter Papa said only that the 23-year-old Brahmbhatt lived with the three people he killed at the Traditions condo complex on Coppola Drive.

The victims were found dead in the home around 9 a.m. Monday, Ciccone and Papa said. All victims had suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead.

Brahmbhatt, who is also facing weapons offenses, is being held in the Middlesex County Jail.

