Scathing Report Finds Police Trainers Glorified Violence, Demeaned Women At NJ Seminar (Videos)

Approximately 1,000 law enforcement officers from across the U.S. gathered at the six-day training conference in October 2021 in Atlantic City, organized by Street Cop. Street Cop is a New Jersey-based organization run by retired New Jersey police officer Dennis Benigno.

The NJ Office of the State Comptroller (OSC) released findings on the its investigation into the 2021 Atlantic City Street Cop seminar in a lengthy report on Wednesday, Dec. 6, including a video compilation of the more than 100 instances of "discriminatory and harassing comments" made at the seminar.

“We found so many examples of so many instructors promoting views and tactics that were wildly inappropriate, offensive, discriminatory, harassing, and, in some cases, likely illegal," said Kevin Walsh, Acting State Comptroller.

"The fact that the training undermined nearly a decade of police reforms—and New Jersey dollars paid for it — is outrageous."

More than $75,000 in public funds were spent, not including paid time off or paid training days, but the actual amount could not be determined, Walsh's office said.

Street Cop records were incomplete and inaccurate, he added. For instance, its records said it received roughly $320,000 from various New Jersey law enforcement agencies for other trainings held between 2019 and 2022, but OSC investigators found that the actual amount was at least double that, according to Walsh.

Part A of the report's Findings section is titled "State and Local Government Entities Wasted Public Funds by Paying for Risky Police Training."

Further, the instructors — some of whom are active New Jersey police officers — advocated stopping motorists for no reason or illegally prolonging stops, Walsh's office said.

If employed, these tactics could violate people’s civil rights and be unconstitutional under both federal and New Jersey laws.

Some instructors promoted a “warrior” approach to policing and dehumanized civilians, referring to them as “the pieces of shit of society” or using offensive memes.

Walsh's office made nine recommendations, including calling on the Legislature to consider legislation to close the gap on oversight, and is sending referrals to the Attorney General, the Division on Civil Rights, and other agencies for further investigation.

Click here to watch video's from the Street Cop training and here to read the complete report from the OSC.

