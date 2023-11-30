NJ College Baseball Player Ryan Coryell Dies Of Pneumonia Amid 'Happiest Year Ever' At 33

Ryan Coryell had married the love of his life, Kate, last year, according to his obituary. He died on Nov. 24.

"Being with the now Kate Coryell, along with their dog Jeter, was easily the happiest times in Ryan’s life," his obituary reads.

"As you can imagine, his sudden passing has broken the hearts of everyone who knew him," his sister, Ally Picone of Trenton, wrote on a GoFundMe page. "Please consider donating to help support his wife, Kate, as she navigates this next chapter."

The campaign had raised more than $9,600 as of Thursday, Nov. 30.

A lifelong athlete, Ryan "excelled" in many sports growing up but would go on to play baseball for Mercer County Community College.

"He will be remembered for his deep love of his family, his brilliant smile, his ridiculously long eyelashes, and the happiness he brought to so many cherished friends."

Click here for his complete obituary and click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.