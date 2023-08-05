NJ City's Oldest Diner Shutters After More Than 40 Years

Nicholas Diner, located on East Railway Avenue, held an emotional "last lunch" after more than 40 years in business on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

"We are saying 'Cheers to 44 years,'" Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said, flanked by owners Nick and Georgia Doukas, and their children.

The Doukas' moved the US from Greece decades ago. Nicholas was making just $69 a week when he first emigrated, and later opened Nicholas Diner with his wife, after saving up.

"It's also a sad day in the City of Paterson, and the extended family here in our city."

"The Nicholas Diner has been more than just a place to enjoy a delicious meal," the city said in a release. "It has served as a gathering spot for generations of Patersonians.

"This closing represents the end of an era and marks a poignant moment for the community."

Angela Doukas, the couple's daughter, said she started peeling potatoes at 10 when the diner opened up. Angela said she met her husband while working at the diner, despite not being able to date the customers.

Overcome with emotion, Angela said the family was "truly blessed," and that the community has been "absolutely amazing" over the years.

