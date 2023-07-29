NJ Beach Town Looks To Close Beaches Early Due To Wild Teens, New Curfew Enacted

Wildwood this week passed a new ordinance that requires juveniles to be accompanied by a parent or guardian between midnight and 6 a.m. unless they're going to or coming from work or a local business.

A proposed ordinance suggests closing beaches from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for everyone, in the interest of public safety.

According to the ordinance, it's all because of the rowdy teens that gathered in the city on the Fourth of July Weekend. The teens were rioting, engaging in "criminal mischief," and refusing to disperse, the ordinance says.

Violators will get just two warnings, but on the third offense, will be required to do 90 days of community service, 90 days in the Cape May County Jail, or could face a $2,000 fine.

The rule takes effect Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Other New Jersey beach towns with curfews include Ocean City, Toms River, and Sea Isle City.

