NJ Baby Killed By Dog ID'd In Campaign

Support is surging for a New Jersey family whose 3-year-old baby was killed by the family dog.

Support is surging for the Kelley-Balbuenas.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
Cecilia Levine
Daymon Jair Balbuena was mauled by the dog at his home on Mereline Avenue in Avenel around 6:15 a.m. Saturday, March 9, according to a GoFundMe campaign, along with Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Woodbridge Police Department Director Robert Hubner.

Daymon's mother, Sierra, suffered serious injuries in the attack, the campaign says.

"The love he brought to his family during his short life will never be forgotten," the boy's obituary says.

More than $16,000 had been raised on the campaign as of Thursday, March 14. AA Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 15 at Flynn and Son Funeral Home. Click here for details and here to donate.

