NJ Allergy Forecast: What To Expect This Season

And according to various pollen and allergy forecasts, we're not quite out of the woods yet.

The bad news is that this year's spring allergy forecast by AccuWeather predicts a longer season (although only by about two weeks), as has been the trend in recent years, says Princeton-based Climate Central.

The good news? Tree and grass pollens aren't expected to be too bad in the Northeast, despite getting off to an early start, the forecast says.

Since April 21, pollen levels across the state have seen more high days than low in North Jersey, according to Pollen.com. Levels have hovered between 10 and 11 (the highest being 12) during the end of April and into mid-May, with slight relief during the last weekend of April.

For Saturday, May 20, the pollen count will be low, so allergy sufferer will feel some relief, but it will start to creep back up again hitting a high of nine on Sunday, May 21 and hovering around 8 (medium-high) through Wednesday.

According to Weather.com, the worst offenders early this week will be tree pollen. Grass pollens will be low while there will be no trace of ragweed pollen, the outlet said.

Come September, though, weed pollen could make things bad, according to AccuWeather's allergy forecast.

"Weed pollen is a late-season pollen that notoriously affects Americans before cold winter weather settles back into the north and the sun dips below a certain angle in the south," the outlet says.

"According to [Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert], weed pollen will dominate the entire East Coast as an increase in moisture and temperature creates a favorable environment for weeds to thrive."

You can check your town's daily allergy outlook on Pollen.com's allergy map.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.