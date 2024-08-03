NJ Actress, 32, Killed In Double Shooting Had Overcome Rare Disease

The 32-year-old New Jersey actress spent years of her life battling a rare illness, Mast Cell Disease.

Elbert shared her struggles with the hundreds of people who followed her journey, spreading awareness about the illness in a Facebook group called Hope For Carley.

Her last post in the group was a TikTok video she made last November. In it, Elbert celebrates being a Mast Cell Disease survivor, bouncing along to music in her car.

While Elbert survived years of pain and hospitalizations, her life ended tragically and suddenly this week, when the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced she was one of two people shot in the head by 34-year-old Gregg Page.

The other 29-year-old Pleasantville victim survived, Elbert died.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Page was charged with murder, attempted murder, and several weapons offenses. Two brothers from Philadelphia, 30-year-old Ryan Schenck and 27-year-old Ramir Schenck, were charged with hindering apprehension in the case. All three were arrested in Philadelphia and held pending extradition to New Jersey.

According to her profile on Backstage, Elbert worked as an actress having appeared in theater, film, and TV productions including "General Hospital" and the "Elizabeth Smart Story."

One of Elbert's biggest fans was her mother, Nancy Peahota Elbert, often promoting her daughter's new TikToks and various accomplishments.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800. You can also go to the prosecutor's office website to submit an anonymous tip online.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).

