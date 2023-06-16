Nightclub Shooting: Four Wounded In Clifton, Gunman At Large

The gunman remained at large following the 2:47 a.m. June 16 shooting inside the Made In Miami Bar & Bistro on Harding Avenue, law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

Responding officers found a 32-year-old Clifton woman with a non-fatal gunshot wound. She was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson.

The woman was expected to survive, the same as three other victims who Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said arrived at St. Mary's General Hospital in Passaic via private vehicles.

The most seriously injured, a 27-year-old Newark man, was reported in stable condition, they said. Two other men were also treated -- one of them 35 years old from West Orange and the other 30 from Burlington, NJ.

Two people were captured at Exit 147 on the Garden State Parkway moments after the shooting following a brief chase. They weren't believed involved, however, and were charged with eluding only because of the pursuit, authorities said.

Valdes and Rinaldi didn't provide a possible motive for the shooting or say whether any suspects had been identified.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.