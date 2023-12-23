Overcast 40°

North Jersey's Nicolette Serio Dies At 33: 'Epitome Of Strength'

Nicolette Serio died on Sunday, Dec. 10, at the age of 33, according to her obituary.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Sam Barron

Serio loved Christmas, makeup and changing her hair color to reflect her mood, her obituary reads. She was a huge Taylor Swift fan who also idolized Judy Garland and Marilyn Monroe, and could recite "The Wizard of Oz" from memory, according to her obituary. She felt most at home on a stage, her obituary reads.

Nutley Pride has set up a fundraiser for Serio's family. As of Friday, Dec. 22, more than $12,800 has been raised.

"Nicolette was the epitome of strength and perseverance, while her beauty and laughter brought all in her presence joy," Patrick Koslecki, who organized the fundraiser said. "A proud and courageous transwoman, Nicolette’s memory is a blessing."

A funeral was held on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at St. Lucy's Church in Newark, according to her obituary. Serio was cremated, her obituary reads.

To view her obituary, click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

