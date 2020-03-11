Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Zoom Bombed: Porn-Sharing Hackers Disrupt Raritan Council Meeting

Cecilia Levine
Raritan Municipal Building
Raritan Municipal Building Photo Credit: Google Maps

A New Jersey town council trying to meet for the first time last month since COVID-19 restrictions were implemented was derailed by a group of hackers.

The hackers shared pornography and yelled profanities during the Oct. 27 Raritan Borough Council Meeting, aired for the public over Zoom.

The meeting was quickly shut down but continued off the air,  Mayor Zachary Bray said.

A phone-in option for those participating from home. No major business was acted upon, the mayor said.

The council will meet again Nov. 17.

