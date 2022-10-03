YouTube Pranksters' 24-Hour Target Store Hideout Was All Fake — And Police Can Prove It

Not everything you see on social media is real, including one Pennsylvania YouTube couple's video of an alleged 24-hour Target store hideout that police say was all smoke and mirrors.

"Saucy and Honey" made their video look like they were in the Exton store the whole night Monday, Feb. 21, but they actually snuck out at some point, and never came back, according to West Whiteland Detective Scott Pezick.

In fact, police even obtained surveillance footage of the two leaving through a back door around 3 a.m. (see below).

Employees reviewed surveillance footage and saw the pair wandering around the store after closing, and called the police when they saw the YouTube video last month.

Charlotte Fischer and Johnson Larose surrendered to police on charges of trespassing Wednesday, March 9. They were released on $25,000 bail.

Fischer told Fox29 she was only expecting a fine and has no regrets.

Surveillance footage shows the couple walking into the store sometime around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 19. In their video, they show themself hiding behind large boxes in shelves as employees close the store. They explain they will be inside the store for a full 24 hours.

After the store closed, they filmed themselves doing TikTok dances in the dark before going back behind the shelves.

Then, the video jumps to 8:47 a.m., when the store had "reopened."

The catch? Fischer and Larose tripped the store's alarm around 3 a.m., by opening a fire door, Pezick said. An employee had arrived at the scene by then, and found no one at the store — not even a car in the parking lot.

Fischer and Larose never came back despite their YouTube video showing otherwise, according to Pezick.

Pezick's "educated guess" is that the two manipulated their phone to make it look like they stayed all night, but, as the saying goes: "Not everything on social media is true," the detective said.

