YouTube Channels Livestream Fake Election Results

It was bound to happen: Several YouTube channels broadcast fake presidential election results hours before any state polls closed on Tuesday.

At one point, eight of the top 20 videos found under "LIVE 2020 Presidential Election Results" in YouTube search displayed spammed graphics with bogus figures, according to Insider.

Similarly, the top four search results for "Presidential Election Results" led to streams with incorrect information, while a search for “Election Results” produced three of the same streams.

Tens of thousands of viewers, at minimum, likely watched, experts said.

One channel had more than 1.4 million subscribers, Insider reported. Four were verified channels, it said.

Here’s where the rubber meets the road: Three of the channels monetized the posts through ads that ran before the stream, the site said.

Insider reported the fakeries to YouTube.

“Hopefully you saw that these live streams were removed,” TeamYouTube responded in a post. “Our policies don’t allow spam, scams, or deceptive practices on YouTube—we’re keeping a close eye on content related to the election & will continue to remove content that violates these policies.”

YouTube also added banners above search results saying: "Results may not be final. See the latest on Google."

These were linked to a live counter that showed results were pending.

