'You're Not Welcome Here': Murphy Slams Congressman, NY Republican Society Over Sneaky NJ Gala

A New York-based Republican association and a Florida congressman are receiving backlash from Gov. Phil Murphy for a mask-less event held in Jersey City.

Members of the New York Young Republican's Club apparently snuck into Jersey City to hold a gala at the Maritime Parc restaurant "after they couldn't find a venue in their own city due to the pandemic," Gov. Phil Murphy said during Friday's COVID-19 briefing.

"From the videos on social media and certainly this picture," Murphy said, citing a photo from the event, "there is no obvious attempt to enforce social distancing or face masks, even though wearing masks indoors in New Jersey is mandatory at indoor gatherings when individuals are not eating or drinking."

Murphy went on to say that it was "beyond the pale" that a member of congress -- Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) -- would participate.

The governor singled Gaetz out in a photo at the event, and said "based on his past performances, it's obvious that being a knucklehead is not beyond the pale for him.

"What a fool," Murphy said. "He and they should be ashamed of themselves. You are not welcome in New Jersey and I don't ever want you back in this state."

Maritime Parc has temporarily closed as New Jersey State Police are investigated.

Gaetz clapped back at Murphy on Twitter.

You’re gonna regret this tweet when you move to Florida like the rest of New Jersey. https://t.co/zVYjvEYF0I — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 4, 2020

The club's president Gavin Wax said Friday that the restaurant insisted the event follow state COVID-19 guidelines, NorthJersey.com reports.

