Youngsters Seen At Fire That Engulfed Row Of Buses In NJ TRANSIT Lot, Investigators Say

Investigators are trying to identify a group of youngsters who they said were spotted near a fire that destroyed a row of buses last week at an NJ TRANSIT lot in Hudson County, Daily Voice has learned.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the youths that were shared with area law enforcement following the April 20 fire at the open-air storage lot off Tonnelle Avenue (Routes 1&9) in North Bergen.

The blaze broke out shortly after 4:30 p.m. that day, fully engulfing six out-of-service buses and severely damaging a seventh.

Authorities haven't officially said how they believe it started.

The four or so youngsters spotted near the scene are apparently of different races and believed to be of high school age, investigators said.

Authorities aren't looking to arrest them, only to question them -- meaning they aren't considered suspects at the moment.

New Jersey Transit detectives are leading the investigation.

ANYONE with information that could help find whoever was responsible is asked to call them at: (973) 378 6565.

Or use the NJ TRANSIT tips line: 1-888-TIPS-NJT (1-888-847-7658).

Callers to either line can remain anonymous. Be sure to include as many details as possible.

