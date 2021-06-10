Young Man Drowns At Closed Lake In Mahwah

A young man drowned despite an intense effort by rescuers to save him Thursday night at a closed swimming lake at Darlington County Park in Mahwah.

The 21-year-old victim and a male companion weren’t supposed to be in the lake, which is open for swimming only on weekends this time of year, Bergen County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Keisha J. McLean said.

His friend apparently swam out to the floating platform and invited the victim to join him, responders said.

He had trouble, however, and went under in roughly seven feet of water shortly before 7 p.m., they said.

A bystander who saw the victim struggling called 911, McLean said.

Detective Timothy Letavish, who was down the street, rushed to the scene and jumped in, Mahwah Police Capt. Stuart Blank said.

Township Officers David LaCasio, William Hunt, Kevin McCombs and Jason Stepp followed him in, along with EMS Deputy Chief Austin Miller, the captain said.

As they searched, Officer Luke Rice deployed a police drone that spotted the young man moments later, he said.

Secured by a rope, Mahwah Fire Co. 1 Dive Rescue Team member James Warnet gathered up the victim. Both were then pulled in by his colleagues.

“It took 18 minutes from when he went missing until they pulled him out,” one responder said.

The rescuers continued CPR until an EMS unit took the victim to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, where he was pronounced dead, McLean said.

His identity was being temporarily withheld pending notification of next of kin, she said.

The swimming lakes at Darlington are open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends, weather permitting. They open on weekdays, as well, beginning June 28.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.