Young Child Airlifted To Hospital After Near-Drowning In Bergen Backyard Pool

A young child was airlifted to Hackensack University Medical Center after nearly drowning in a backyard pool in Mahwah late Wednesday afternoon.

The boy, 3, was breathing on his own but unconscious when first responders arrived at the Wyckoff Avenue home near the Ramsey border.

He regained consciousness, however, and was picked up by AirMed 1 at the nearby George Washington School field, witnesses said.

No further information was immediately available.

