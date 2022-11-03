Yankees Miguel Andujar Beaten, Robbed At Gunpoint In Dominican Republic

New York Yankees utility player Miguel Andujar was beaten and robbed at gunpoint at his farm in the Dominican Republic, according to multiple reports.

Andjuar, 27, wasn't struck by three bullets fired by the robbers, who stole a $7,000 watch and his father's SUV, ESPN Deportes reported.

The vehicle was later found abandoned, authorities said.

Andujar was hospitalized in stable condition following the robbery Wednesday, March 9, in San Cristóbal, according to Listin Diario.

The 2018 Rookie of the Year runner-up was still expected to report for spring training with the Yankees in Tampa, Florida this weekend.

