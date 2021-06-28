Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Kids Treatment Center Supervisor From Hackensack Sexually Assaulted Pre-Teen
News

Wyckoff PD: Hidden Cam Catches School Custodian Stealing Cash From Teachers' Bags

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Washington School, Wyckoff
Washington School, Wyckoff Photo Credit: Washington School

GOTCHA! “Nanny cams” don’t only catch babysitters. A teacher at a Wyckoff school set one up after a series of thefts -- and helped police make an arrest.

Police were notified of the thefts at Washington School, where teachers found a combined $620 missing from their bags, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Detective Sgt. Michael Ragucci was later told that a custodian “was observed taking money from a teacher’s bag,” thanks to a nanny cam set up by the victim, Soto said.

Police arrested Gary A. Blake, 49, of Paterson, charged him with theft and released him pending a court hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.