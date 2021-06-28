Wyckoff PD: Hidden Cam Catches School Custodian Stealing Cash From Teachers' Bags

GOTCHA! “Nanny cams” don’t only catch babysitters. A teacher at a Wyckoff school set one up after a series of thefts -- and helped police make an arrest.

Police were notified of the thefts at Washington School, where teachers found a combined $620 missing from their bags, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Detective Sgt. Michael Ragucci was later told that a custodian “was observed taking money from a teacher’s bag,” thanks to a nanny cam set up by the victim, Soto said.

Police arrested Gary A. Blake, 49, of Paterson, charged him with theft and released him pending a court hearing.

