Wyckoff firefighters quickly doused a house fire, preventing more serious damage.

They responded to the Kingston Street blaze shortly before 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1, and had the two-alarm fire knocked down within 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Waldwick, Ho-Ho-Kus and Ramsey firefighters were among the mutual aid responders.

Companies were already being released before 10 a.m.

