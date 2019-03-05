Worth Losing Sleep Over: Spring Forward This Weekend

We'll be springing forward this weekend ( QUICK : Which two U.S. states don't follow Daylight Saving Time?).

Unless you still have a flip, your cellphone will take care of the change from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. this Sunday.

The same for most digital devices.

We'll have to take care of traditional clocks and those in older-model vehicles, stoves, microwaves, etc.

So long, seasonal affective disorder!

******

If you're having trouble getting to sleep, consider:

It's "Daylight Saving," not "Savings";

Benjamin Franklin came up with the idea 235 years ago (1784);

When it was established in the U.S. in 1966, Daylight Saving Time was the last Sunday in April to the last Sunday in October;

Since 2007, DST in the U.S. begins the second Sunday in March and ends the first Sunday in November;

Neither China nor Japan follow DST.

States can exempt themselves from participating. Which have? Arizona and Hawaii (Same for the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands and American Samoa).

