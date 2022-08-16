Worker's Error Leaves Paterson Families Without Water For Entire Weekend: Report

A worker's error left between 60 and 70 Paterson families without water for several days, NorthJersey.com reports.

A Passaic Valley Water Commission worker turned off a valve to fix a leaky one, but did not turn it back on when they were done, Mayor Andre Sayegh told the outlet.

Families near Hinchliffe Stadium did not have water from Friday until Monday morning, officials said. All Paterson families had water as of Monday morning, officials said.

