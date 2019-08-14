Contact Us
Workers At Elizabeth Car Wash Paid Below Minimum Wage, No OT Pay: Lawsuit

A lawsuit has been filed against an Elizabeth car wash whose employees were allegedly paid less than the minimum wage. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A class-action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the workers at an Elizabeth car wash who were allegedly forced to work for significantly less than the minimum age and did not receive overtime pay despite working up to 70 hours a week or more.

The state’s minimum wage was $8.60 an hour in 2018.

Attorney Steven Arenson told WPIX 11 that workers at Caribbean Hand Car Wash would face retaliation if they complained about working conditions, including deportation.

One of the longtime workers at the business, Carlos Pedronzo, was paid just $5 an hour and suffered two strokes on the job, including a fatal stroke, family members said.

Under New Jersey law, a worker can sue for back pay regardless of immigration status, Arenson also said.

