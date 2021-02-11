Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Westwood Mechanic's Hand Crushed In Park Ridge Auto Repair Shop Accident
News

Worker Seriously Injured In Explosion At Machining Plant Off Route 287

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
AirMed One
AirMed One Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT

A medical chopper was summoned after an employee was severely burned in an explosion Thursday morning at a machining company in Oakland.

Responders were called to FIMS Manufacturing on Allerman Road -- just off the Route 202 ramp to Route 287 -- around 10:45 a.m.

Police, firefighers and EMS responded.

The nearly 42,000-square-foot, third-generation family machine shop was established in 1962.

Among other services, FIMS makes firearms and does heavy work for the military, as well as aerospace machining, the company says on its website.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.