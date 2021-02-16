Worker Critically Injured In Explosion At Ramapo College

A construction worker was critically injured in a pipe-valve explosion Tuesday morning at Ramapo College of New Jersey in Mahwah, responders said.

Mahwah firefighters carried the victim out after he was struck in the head and knocked out by a valve cap during a pressure test on the second floor of the college library off Ramapo Valley Road shortly after 8 a.m., they said.

A helicopter was cancelled because of the weather and he was taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center with severe head trauma, responders said.

The library had been closed for a $40 million expansion at the Peter P. Mercer Learning Commons Library.

Responders included township police and a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and OSHA were notified.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Wyckoff, Hillburn and Suffern.

