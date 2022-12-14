Worker at NYSE Complex In Mahwah Burned In Electrical Mishap: Responders

A worker at the New York Stock Exchange Data Center off Route 17 was hospitalized after suffering an electrical burn, authorities said.

The worker apparently suffered a severe burn on at least one hand at the MacArthur Boulevard complex in Mahwah around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, Mayor Jim Wysocki said.

A medical chopper was initially called to land at the nearby Sheraton Crossroads but was then canceled when it was determined that the incident wasn't as serious as originally thought.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

