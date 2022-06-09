Women Locked Three Crying Kids In Car To Shop At NJ Walmart: Police

Three young children were locked in a hot car while their caretakers shopped at a New Jersey Walmart, authorities said.

Cyndie Jourdain and a 17-year-old female, both of Galloway Township, had been inside the Egg Harbor Township store for approximately 45 minutes by the time police rescued the three crying children on Wednesday, June 8, local police said.

Temps outside soared to 86 degrees, they said.

Police used a lockout kit to rescue the children, ages 3, 1, and 5 months, who were turned over to Egg Harbor Township EMS for treatment.

The relationship of the caretakers to the children was not specified by the police. The children were all transported to Atlantic City Medical Center via ambulance for treatment but are expected to be okay, police said.

The Division of Child Protection and Permanency were contacted and responded to the hospital.

Both women were arrested and charged with child endangerment. After processing, both were released pending court.

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department thanked the citizens who contacted police and stood by to be sure the children were safe.

