Woman's Body Found Stuffed In Barrel Outside Bergen County House

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
The barrel was found on the southwest corner of Hobart Street and Teaneck Road in Ridgefield Park.
The barrel was found on the southwest corner of Hobart Street and Teaneck Road in Ridgefield Park.

The corpse of a woman was found stuffed into a container left at the curb with the trash on a corner in Ridgefield Park, authorities confirmed.

On Friday the 13th, no less. On a cloudless day with temperatures breaking 90 degrees.

Trash haulers ignored the container left on Hobart Street at the corner of Teaneck Road because it wasn't standard, responders told Daily Voice.

A police officer opened it shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday and made the grisly discovery, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The area was then cordoned off.

Musella's Major Crimes Unit and village police are investigating the discovery, assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification -- which collected evidence -- and the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office, which was conducting an autopsy to determine how the victim died.

