Woman With Handgun Seized At Konica-Minolta HQ Off Route 17

Ramsey police quickly defused an anxious situation when they seized a woman with a loaded gun at the Konica Minolta headquarters just off Route 17, authorities said.

The facility on Williams Drive briefly went into a shelter-in-place as officers responded to a report of a suspicious person with a firearm on the grounds shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, Detective Jaclyn Sabatelli said.

These included officers in tactical gear, employees said.

Police seized Charisma Bryant, 28, of Newark without incident moments later, Sabatelli said.

The incident occurred the same day that Vice President Kamala Harris made a campaign stop just down the road in Paramus.

Bryant was charged with various weapons offenses, as well as with possession of hollow-point ammunition, Sabatelli said.

She was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

