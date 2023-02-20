Woman Whose Alleged Shooting Threat Locked Down Bergen Fire & Oak ID'd As Westchester Resident

A woman who police said forced the temporary lockdown of a busy Bergen County restaurant during dinner this weekend was identified as a Westchester County resident.

Diana Dealem-Calderon, 39, left Fire & Oak in Montvale after threatening to shoot someone during an argument, Police Chief Doug McDowell said.

Montvale police took her into custody a little over a mile away at the Woodcliff Lake Hilton, with help from their law enforcement colleagues there, the chief said.

No one was injured and no weapons were involved, but the incident did produce some anxious moments.

The call initially came in as "possible shots fired" at the Chestnut Ridge Road restaurant shortly before 8:30 p.m. Feb. 18.

Mutual aid officers from neighboring towns -- including Park Ridge, Upper Saddle River and Woodcliff Lake -- rushed to assist.

The restaurant was temporarily locked down as Montvale police determined that no shots were fired and the suspect had fled.

"Someone on the inside recorded it on their cellphone," a source with knowledge of the incident said.

An alert went out for a Honda Pilot with New York State license plates believed driven by Dealem-Calderon, who's had recent addresses in Pleasantville and Mount Vernon, NY.

Her cellphone was pinged at locations that included the Bears Nest condos in Park Ridge and the Garden State Parkway service area in Montvale, they said.

She ended up in custody at the Hilton and was released after being charged with making terroristic threats, causing a false public alarm and disorderly conduct, the chief said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.