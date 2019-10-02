Woman Tells Jury Former Valley Hospital Cardiologist Groped Her During Exam

One of six female patients who accused a former The Valley Hospital cardiologist of groping them during exams told her story in Passaic County Superior Court this week.

The 57-year-old Bergen County woman alleged John Strobeck, 72, of Hawthorne, slipped his hand onto her breast for five-to-eight seconds during a 2012 examination, NorthJersey.com reports.

The woman said she was alone in an exam room with Strobeck, former chief of cardiology at the Ridgewood hospital, when the incident occurred.

Wearing a blouse and a bra, the woman was asked a few questions about her condition as the physician moved his stethoscope around her back with his left hand, the report says.

Strobeck -- who has been practicing since 1974 -- never asked anything sexually in nature, but slid his right hand up the woman's side to her breast, moving his fingers "a little bit," she told the jury.

The woman says she never spoke up but was shocked and immediately sent a text message to a male friend saying her doctor "felt her up."

State officials on Wednesday were planning on calling an expert witness to testify that placing hands on a woman's breast is inappropriate during a cardiology exam, NorthJersey.com says.

Strobeck's medical license was suspended in New Jersey but not in New York, records show.

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.