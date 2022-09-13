Woman Struck, Killed By Commuter Train In Bergen

A woman who was struck and killed by a commuter train in Westwood was identified as an 88-year-old local resident.

Cecile L. Archer lived at the nearby Madison Apartments, a few blocks from the other side of the tracks where she and her wheeled walker were hit near the Westwood train station at 9:48 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12.

The Pascack Valley Line No. 1605 train had left Hoboken at 8:56 a.m. and was to arrive in Spring Valley at 10:10 a.m., NJ TRANSIT's Jim Smith said.

Archer, formerly of Park Ridge, was pronounced dead at the scene at Broadway and Jefferson Avenue by an ALS unit. NJ TRANSIT police were investigating.

The train remained stopped and the area closed off by Westwood police while NJ TRANSIT investigated. The Bergen County Sheriff's Office and Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office also responded.

There were no injuries to the crew or 30 customers on board, Smith said.

The area was cleared and reopened shortly before 12:45 p.m.

