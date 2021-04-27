Woman Seeking Cherry Hill EMT Who Saved Her Life In Crash 20 Years Ago

Beth Mazgajewski is fully healed from the crash that nearly took her life 20 years ago in every way except for one.

She hasn't been able to stop thinking about the Cherry Hill EMT who saved her life.

Mazgajewski recently took to Facebook to seek out the off-duty responder, calling the attempt to find him a "long shot."

Mazgajewski says she was broadsided while trying to make a left turn on Haddonfield-Berlin Road exiting the TD Bank parking lot next to Vito’s pizza on Sept. 22, 2001.

Well, I did not expect this post to get the attention it did but getting more eyes on it can’t hurt. Posted by Beth Mazgajewski on Monday, April 26, 2021

Her Mazda Protege was totaled, and Mazgajewski suffered 37 fractures, a collapsed lung and lots of internal bleeding, she said.

A man who told her he was an off duty EMT was able to pry her door open and hold her in a place to stop her from moving around.

"Because of the severity of my injuries, I actually think this man saved my life," she said.

"For nearly 20 years I have thought about this man and how lucky I was that he was there. The accident recovery was actually quite long and certainly that day changed my life. But the kindness of that stranger to stop and just keep me calm and still has never been forgotten and I’d really just like to thank him if I can."

Mazgajewski posted a photo from her engagement taken shortly after the accident.

She described her hero as being in his 30s or early 40s at the time, and with dark hair.

