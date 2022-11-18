Woman Reported Running On Route 17 Struck, Southbound Highway Closed

Southbound Route 17 was closed in Ho-Ho-Kus after a pedestrian was struck.

Officers responding to a report of a woman running north in the right southbound travel lane of the highway apparently saw her struck shortly before 6 p.m. between Sheridan and Hollywood avenues.

They closed the southbound highway at Sheridan Avenue, deemed the victim's condition "serious" and requested both basic and advanced life-support response.

The Ho-Ho-Kus Volunteer Ambulance Corps took her to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Meanwhile, police were having the vehicle towed from the highway, which they expected to reopen by 7 p.m.

