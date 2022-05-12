Woman Left Elderly Disabled Person In Sun Causing Heatstroke: AG

A 28-year-old woman from Union County has been indicted for allegedly neglecting an elderly disabled person in her care, authorities said.

Valerie Pinchinat, of Linden, was indicted for third-degree neglect of an elderly or disabled person., they said.

The indictment was returned by a grand jury on Wednesday, May 11, according to Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.

The victim purportedly suffered heatstroke and second-degree burns as a result of the defendant’s alleged neglect, Plotkin said.

On July 4, 2019, Pinchinat allegedly left the elderly disabled person in her care at Advancing Opportunities in Marlboro Township in direct sunlight, long enough to cause the resident to suffer heatstroke and burns on her legs, chest, and arms. Poltkin said.

The victim’s body temperature allegedly reached 106 degrees, he said. During transport to Bayshore Medical Center, the victim required intubation.

