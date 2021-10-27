Woman Killed, Suspect Seized At Bergen County Industrial Building

A woman was found dead and a suspect taken into custody following a homicide early Wednesday at an international bicycle distributor in Northvale, authorities said.

The victim's body was found in a pool of blood at the outdoor sporting goods company on dead-ended Ludlow Avenue, near the Rockleigh border, around 8:30 a.m., Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed.

Northvale police, who were first on the scene, searched the building "to make sure there was no ongoing threat to the community," Musella said.

The prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit also responded, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence at the Jamis Bikes building.

An ALS chief made the death pronouncement and the scene was cleared soon after.

Musella was temporarily withholding the victim's identity pending notifications.

The property is owned by Carine Joannou, the president and CEO of Jamis & Nirve Bicycles.

Joannou, who has residences in Teaneck and New York City, took over the business from her father, Ron Jamis, who emigrated to the United States from Cyprus and founded the company in 1937. Jamis died in 1981.

Acquired two decades ago by its parent company, G. Joannou Cycle Co., Jamis & Nirve is the oldest family-owned bicycle company in the U.S.

"The world around us is speeding up at an unsustainable pace. We’re all becoming accustomed to insane levels of 'productivity' at the expense of soaking in and appreciating the world and the people around us," Joannou once told an interviewer. "Cycling can be used for pure recreational purposes. It can also be used to bring families together for a healthy activity away from the screens that seem to dominate our day-to-day life."

