Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Young Man Found Dead In Jersey City
News

Woman Hospitalized After Horrific Bergen Fireworks Injury

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The woman was struck in the eye with fireworks on Stuyvesant Road off Teaneck Road.
The woman was struck in the eye with fireworks on Stuyvesant Road off Teaneck Road. Photo Credit: TEANECK PD

A woman lost an eye when she was struck by fireworks in Teaneck the night of the Fourth, responders said.

Police Chief Glenn M. O’Reilly confirmed that the 40-year-old victim was struck directly in the eye on Stuyvesant Road off Teaneck Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday.

An ambulance took her to Hackensack University Medical Center, the chief said.

Police are investigating, O’Reilly said.

Responders said the explosion literally knocked the victim's eye out.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.