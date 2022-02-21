Woman Hit, Thrown By Car During Argument, Hackensack Police Seek Help Finding Fleeing Driver

SEE ANYTHING? Authorities sought the public’s help finding a driver who deliberately hit a woman with his car during an argument in Hackensack.

A call of a person seen on the hood of a moving sedan brought police to the intersection of Anderson Street and Vanderbeck Place shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

Officers found the 39-year-old victim, who told them a man whom she identified only as “Jazz” drove directly at her and hit her with his car during an argument, DeWitt said.

She landed on the hood, she said, then rolled off and landed in the street near the curb as he kept going, the captain said.

The silver-colored sedan was last seen heading north on Linden Street from Anderson Street, he said.

The victim -- who was treated at the scene for cuts and scrapes on her hands, elbows and ankle – refused to cooperate, DeWitt said.

Anyone who might have witnessed the assault or has information that could help identify the driver is asked to contact Hackensack police: (201) 646-7740.

Or email: detectives@hackensackpd.org.

Or you could reach out to CrimeStoppers of Bergenfield, Englewood, Teaneck, Hackensack and Bogota, which offers cash rewards of up to $1,000. Tips can be made anonymously at CrimeStoppers.org or by calling (844) 466-6789, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.