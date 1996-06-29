Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Clifton Man Charged With Trafficking Porn Images Of Infants, Children
News

Woman Groped In Bergen Park, Local Resident Nabbed By Sheriff's Officers

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Bergen County Sheriff
Bergen County Sheriff Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Bergen County sheriff's officers captured a 29-year-old Paramus man after he groped a River Edge woman Tuesday morning in Van Saun Park, authorities said.

Russell Cardenas was after the 32-year-old victim reported being "touched in a sexual manner" shortly before 8 a.m., Bergen County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Keisha J. McLean said.

Officers fanned out through the park shortly before 8 a.m. and arrested Cardenas soon after.

He was charged with criminal sexual contact and released on a summons pending a court hearing 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.