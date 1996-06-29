Woman Groped In Bergen Park, Local Resident Nabbed By Sheriff's Officers

Bergen County sheriff's officers captured a 29-year-old Paramus man after he groped a River Edge woman Tuesday morning in Van Saun Park, authorities said.

Russell Cardenas was after the 32-year-old victim reported being "touched in a sexual manner" shortly before 8 a.m., Bergen County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Keisha J. McLean said.

Officers fanned out through the park shortly before 8 a.m. and arrested Cardenas soon after.

He was charged with criminal sexual contact and released on a summons pending a court hearing

