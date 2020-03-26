Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Fatally Struck By Tractor-Trailer, Car Crossing Somerset County Street

Valerie Musson
Bridgewater police
Bridgewater police Photo Credit: Bridgewater PD

A woman was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer and then hit by another car while crossing a street in Somerset County, authorities said.

The unidentified woman was walking southbound in a designated crosswalk on Union Avenue at the Finderne Avenue intersection when she was struck by a tractor-trailer around 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to a joint statement from Bridgewater police and the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

The woman was subsequently hit by a second vehicle — a 2018 Hyundai Elantra driven by Richard Katz of Bedminster, authorities said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is being investigated, and no charges have been filed, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident, including the identity of the victim, is asked to contact Officer Joseph Greco of the Bridgewater Township Police Department Traffic Safety Bureau at (908) 722-4111 ext.- 4186.

