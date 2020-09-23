Witnesses Sought From Route 3 Dump Truck Crash That Killed 1-Year-Old Girl

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

Jerry DeMarco
Jamie Yarrish and baby Jaelynn
Jamie Yarrish and baby Jaelynn Photo Credit: COURTESY: Kimmy Laverty

Authorities turned to the public for help Wednesday investigating a dump truck crash from last month that killed a 1-year-old girl on Route 3 in Clifton.

Jamie Yarrish, 25, of Clifton had little Jaelynn with her when a 2005 Mack Conventional Cab dump truck struck her 2019 Honda Civic on the westbound highway near Allwood Road the morning of Aug. 15.The truck, operated by Chad Hines, 40, of Wantage, then struck a 2013 Subaru Outback operated by a f54-year-old Nutley man.

Yarrish's Civic then collided with a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse driven by another man, 35, also from Nutley.

Jaelynn died after she and her mother were taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center. 

Yarrish -- who reportedly suffered several fractures and a brain bleed in the accident -- required spinal surgery, her cousin said.

No other injuries were reported.

Nearly a month after the crash, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi issued a plea for witnesses to come forward.

"Sign boards seeking the public’s assistance in this investigation will be placed on Route 3 West in Clifton within the vicinity of the crash scene," they added.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash, or has information that could help investigators, is asked to contact the prosecutor's office on its tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Clifton Police Department Traffic Division: (973) 470-5908.  

Nearly $30,000 had been raised in a GoFundMe campaign for Yarrish.

