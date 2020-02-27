Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Sussex, Essex Counties

Two winning New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in Sussex and Essex counties.

Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for Wednesday's drawing were sold at 7-Eleven in Belleville and Acme in Sussex.

The winning numbers were: 08, 27, 29, 36 and 47. The Red Power Ball was 24 , and the Multiplier number was 03 .

The Belleville ticket was purchased with Powerplay, multiplying the prize to $150,000. The Sussex ticketholder will take home the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $80 million , and the next drawing will be held Saturday, Feb. 29.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.