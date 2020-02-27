Contact Us
Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Sussex, Essex Counties

Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for Wednesday's drawing were sold at 7-Eleven in Belleville and Acme in Sussex. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two winning New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in Sussex and Essex counties.

The winning numbers were: 08, 27, 29, 36 and 47. The Red Power Ball was 24 , and the Multiplier number was 03 .

The Belleville ticket was purchased with Powerplay, multiplying the prize to $150,000. The Sussex ticketholder will take home the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $80 million , and the next drawing will be held Saturday, Feb. 29.

