Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Morris, Passaic Counties

Two winning New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in Morris and Passaic counties.

Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for Saturday’s drawing were sold at Shoprite Liquors of Wharton on Route 15 in Wharton and Joe’s Liquor Store on 11th Avenue in Paterson.

The winning numbers were: 44, 52, 54, 64, and 69. The Red Power Ball was 26, and the Multiplier number was 03.

The lucky ticket holders are eligible for the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The Powerball jackpot resets to $20 million, and the next drawing will be held Wednesday, June 9.

