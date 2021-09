A New Jersey Lottery ticket good for $50,000 was sold in Central Jersey.

The ticket from Saturday's Powerball drawing was sold at The Gift Horse on Stelton Road in Piscataway.

The winning numbers were 32, 35, 40, 52, and 54. The Red Power Ball number was 01. The Power Play was 5X.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to $375 million for the Monday, Sept. 6, drawing.

