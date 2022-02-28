Winning Powerball Lottery Ticket Worth $50K Sold On Jersey Shore

One lucky New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, Feb. 26, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The winning ticket was sold at ShopRite #604, 2 Route 37 W., Toms River in Ocean County.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Feb. 26, drawing were: 15, 32, 36, 48, and 64. The Red Power Ball number was 19. The Power Play was 3X.

The Double Play drawing results for the Saturday, Feb. 26, drawing were: 22, 25, 58, 62, and 64. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 18.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $65 million for the next drawing to be held Monday, February 28, at 10:59 p.m.

