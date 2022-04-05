Contact Us
Winning Powerball Lottery Ticket Worth $50K Sold At Jersey Shore Pharmacy

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Little Silver Family Pharmacy
Little Silver Family Pharmacy Photo Credit: Google Maps

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Monday, April 4, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. 

The ticket was sold at Little Silver Family Pharmacy, 10 Church St., Little Silver in Monmouth County.

The winning numbers for the Monday, April 4, drawing were: 02, 32, 39, 46, and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 06. The Power Play was 2X

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $246 million for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, April 6, at 10:59 pm.

