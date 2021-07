A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Kearny.

The Jersey Cash 5 ticket from the Wednesday, July 14 drawing is good for $249,859.

The winning numbers were 16, 27, 32, 35, and 41 and the XTRA number was 02.

That ticket was sold at Kearny Deli & Liquor, located at 170 Midland Ave.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket.

