A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Elizabeth.

The ticket from Friday's Mega Millions drawing was sold at Dollar Plus in Color Plaza on Elmora Avenue.

The winning numbers were 09, 14, 27, 36 and 52. The Gold Mega Ball was 04 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03 .

The ticket wins the $10,000 prize.

