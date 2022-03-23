Contact Us
Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In Hudson, Sussex Counties

Valerie Musson
Stop & Shop on Town Center Drive in Sparta
Stop & Shop on Town Center Drive in Sparta Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Winners! Two Mega Millions lottery tickets worth $10,000 each were sold in Hudson and Sussex Counties.

Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for the Tuesday, March 22 drawing were sold at Garden State News on Bergenline Avenue in Union City and Stop & Shop on Town Center Drive in Sparta, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 08, 15, 21, 27, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 08, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $50 million, and the next drawing will be held Friday, March 25.

